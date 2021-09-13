Lisa ended her post by encouraging fans to stay tuned. "Lots happening!!" she wrote.

As always, the swimmer's comments section was inundated with messages of support from her devoted followers.

"Congratulations and best wishes with your new venture 💕 gorgeous pic 💕 will be placing my order x," one user wrote.

"Your skin looks as fabulous as ever 🙂🤎👍👍," another added.

"You look lovely," a third chimed in.

Lisa and her husband Mark run their own retreat, Mali Retreat, together. Instagram

Of course, this isn't the only venture Lisa is currently undertaking.

Back in March, the 59-year-old's husband, Elvis impersonator Mark Tabone, took to Instagram to reveal that the couple were planning to operate a new venue: Mali Retreat.

"My beautiful wife and I are looking forward to start operating our new venue @mali.retreat very soon!" Mark wrote.

"It’s a dream coming true for both of us .....not long now , hopefully our 3rd wedding Anniversary present coming soon !! @lisacurry."

Mali Retreat lies in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland and is an ample location for weddings and other special events.

Mali Retreat lies in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland and is an ample location for weddings and other special events.

In what has been an extraordinarily hard year for Lisa, losing her daughter Jaimi 12 months ago and being admitted to hospital this July, her new projects are wonderful news for the former athlete.