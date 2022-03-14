Pat died in an aged care facility earlier this month. Instagram

Continuing her emotional caption, the 59-year-old wrote: "Grief changes you. It's like living two different lives, one is where you soldier on and get on with it, the other is where you cry so much you have no more tears left, your heart silently aching in pain.

"What I do know is, that both Jaimi and mum would want all of us to be happy. So that's what we shall do."

The message of hope despite heartache was accompanied by some gentle wisdom from Lisa, who urged her friends, family and followers to call their mums if they're lucky enough to still have them around.

She also shared a collection of photos from the memorial service, as well as pictures of a bird who joined the family in the barn where they remembered Pat's life.

"This bird came to visit us, we've never seen it before but it stayed in the barn with us the whole time. We'll call it the ma ma bird," Lisa added, making a subtle reference to the nickname Lisa's children gave her mother.

Lisa's daughter Morgan Gruell also shared an Instagram tribute dedicated to Pat that featured the family nickname.

Posting a photo of herself and late sister Jaimi with their grandmother, Morgan penned: "Today we said farewell to our beloved Ma. I don't quite have the exact words to describe how I'm feeling about this loss, simply put though… sad.

"Everyone who knew Ma will know of her warm caring loving nature. She had such a big heart with so much love to give and it was felt by all those who knew her."

Lisa has lost both her mother and her daughter Jaimi-Lee.

She went on to say that her sons Flynn, four, and Taj, one, with husband Ryan Gruell knew Pat as "Ma Ma" and that she would always have treats and trinkets for her great-grandchildren when they came to visit.

"Ma, Ryan Flynn Taj and I love you so dearly and will miss you very, very much," Morgan concluded, before mentioning her late sister.

"I do take some comfort in the thought of you and Jaimi and Nan all together, chatting endlessly and eating peach blossom cake. Love you ma."

Pat died after some time in an aged care facility, which went into lockdown for over a month during the worst of the COVID-19 omicron outbreak, meaning Lisa couldn't visit.

Fortunately, she was able to return to see her mother before her death, which left the family devastated.

Jett also paid tribute to Pat on Instagram.

Meanwhile, her son Jett Kenny also paid tribute to his late grandmother, sharing two sweet photos to Instagram with an emotional message.

"Today we gathered with those who were closest to you to celebrate the life you lived; and what a life it was," he penned.

"Unfortunately this is a part of life, but that's what makes it worth living."

Like his mum and sister, Jett honoured Jaimi as well, writing: "I hope you and Jaimi are having a jolly good time up there together now.

Lisa adored her beloved mum Pat.

"Love you Ma, see you again some day.💕"

Lisa's daughter Jaimi, whom she shares with her ex-husband Grant Kenny, died on September 14, 2020, after losing her battle with a long-term illness.

The family have kept Jaimi's memory alive through regular tributes to her on social media and in-person memorials on the anniversary of her death.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.