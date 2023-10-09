Courtney Clarke in Sydney at the opening night of "WICKED". Getty

The couple met while filming the 10-part drama, in which former Home and Away star Lincoln portrayed colourful nightclub owner John Ibrahim.

Lincoln and Courtney loved-up after their lunch date. MEDIA MODE

They were first spotted together in April this year after a lunch date in Sydney.

The pair recently stepped out officially together at an event for GQ Australia.

Courtney, 25, is an up-and-coming actress best known for her role in Aussie TV drama Paper Dolls.

Your secret’s out now, guys!