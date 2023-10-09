Lincoln Younes is officially off the market!
WATCH NOW: Last King of the Cross's Lincoln Younes on being recognised in public by fans. Article continues after video.
The actor, 31, is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, so his relationship with the Last King of the Cross co-star Courtney Clarke has been quietly blossoming on the down low.
Courtney Clarke in Sydney at the opening night of "WICKED".
Getty
The couple met while filming the 10-part drama, in which former Home and Away star Lincoln portrayed colourful nightclub owner John Ibrahim.
Lincoln and Courtney loved-up after their lunch date.
MEDIA MODE
They were first spotted together in April this year after a lunch date in Sydney.
The pair recently stepped out officially together at an event for GQ Australia.
Courtney, 25, is an up-and-coming actress best known for her role in Aussie TV drama Paper Dolls.
Your secret’s out now, guys!