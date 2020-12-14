“It looked like I was living some fairytale. It really wasn’t.” Getty

It’s not the first time it’s been suggested that Liam, 30, was the wild one during their 10-year relationship.

In August 2019, shortly after the couple announced they were ending their marriage after just seven months, sources told TMZ that Miley “valiantly” fought to save the union, but in the end Liam’s drinking and apparent hard partying proved to be a deal-breaker, especially as she’d struggled with substance abuse in the past.

Liam fought back, insisting it was Miley’s infidelity that destroyed the marriage.

Now his friends are urging him to stand his ground again, only this time by filing a defamation lawsuit.

“The last thing he wants is to end up in court with Miley again, but his team are considering their position, not only in terms of the confidentiality agreement, but also how these continual put-downs might affect his reputation,” says an insider.

Indeed, since the split, Miley has written several songs, such as Slide Away and Win Some, Lose Some that contain lyrics which seemingly paint Liam, as well as their toxic marriage, in a very unflattering light.

Liam and Miley parted ways in 2019. Getty

“Some believe Liam’s career has struggled post-Miley and that could only be made worse by these new allegations,” continues the insider.

“Miley can’t just go on magazine covers and make out she was the one who had to be saved. It’s just preposterous. Liam was the one trying to get her clean!”

