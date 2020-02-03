EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth gets intimate with new lover Gabriella
The famous pair had an on-again, off-again relationship for years before marrying in December 2018 and separating in August 2019.
Liam filed for divorce shortly after the announcement, citing irreconcilable differences.
Liam has moved on from Miley since filing for divorce.
“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley revealed at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”
Miley and Liam have officially divorced after separating last year.