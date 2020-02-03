Liam has moved on from Miley since filing for divorce. Supplied

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley revealed at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Miley and Liam have officially divorced after separating last year. Getty

Miley is currently dating Australian singer Cody Simpson and Liam is dating model Gabriella Brooks, who he introduced to his parents in December in Byron Bay.

Miley has been flaunting her love with Cody. Supplied

