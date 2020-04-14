Liam Hemsworth has revealed that his seemingly healthy lifestyle may have contributed to an unexpected trip to the emergency room, which resulted in surgery. Instagram

He said he made the decision to eat fewer veggies when he found out that, in his case, consuming too much could increase his risk of developing another stone in the future.

Liam went on to say that the risk of getting another kidney stone increases to 50 per cent if measures are not taken to reduce the contributing risk factor.

“My particular kidney stone was a calcium oxalate kidney stone. It forms from having too much oxalate in your diet,” he added.

Oxalates are naturally occurring substances, which are found in many plants and vegetables including spinach, almonds, beetroot and potatoes.

When there is too much of the substance’s waste product in urine, painful stones can develop, which are unable to pass through the body via the urinary system.

Liam said the ordeal was a wake-up call, which made him realise so-called “healthy” diets and workouts may not be suitable for everyone and should be tailored to fit the person.

“If something works well for a period, great, keep doing it. If something changes and you’re not feeling great, you’ve got to reassess it and then figure it out,” he said.

