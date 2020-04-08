Did Miley Cyrus just wave the white flag?
The singer offered her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth an olive branch, as his relationship with model Gabriella Brooks heats up.
'She knows how important love and marriage are for him, but she just needed her independence,' Miley's friend told Entertainment Tonight.
'Miley and Liam have moved on and it seems they're both where they most want to be in life.'
After New Idea's photographs of the pair kissing passionately went public in January, Us Weekly reported a source saying, 'Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him.'
As for Miley, the entire Hemsworth clan seemed happy he'd finally split with his wife of less than a year, who's since been dating another Aussie, singer Cody Simpson.