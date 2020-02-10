Is Liam’s new girl already expecting a baby? Supplied

The loved-up couple were recently spotted kissing and hugging outside an LA gym on February 3. But it was Gabriella’s outfit that set tongues wagging.

So loved up! Supplied

Her baggy, oversized men’s-style jacket billowed around her svelte frame, sparking rumours the lovebirds could already be expecting.

Meanwhile, the marriage between Liam and Miley is now officially over, after a court confirmed their divorce on January 28.

US pop star and Aussie singer Cody Simpson, 23, hooked up almost immediately after her marriage breakdown and the pair have been flaunting their relationship on social media.

Miley and Cody share another intimate moment. Instagram

