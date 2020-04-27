In a era of failing ratings and TV shows being canned after a single season, the fact Hamish’s wildly popular LEGO Masters is raking in the viewers has prompted Nine to offer him an eye-watering payday.

According to insiders, Nine is worried Gold Logie-winner Hamish will defect to a rival channel and fear he could be poached thanks to his universal popularity.

“He can do no wrong and in return gets an extraordinary ongoing multimillion-dollar contract to keep him away from rival networks,” the source adds.

“He is on a two-million, three-year deal, which gets renewed every 18 months.”

Hamish’s LEGO Masters returned in April, with a staggering 1.2 million viewers, making it the most-watched show during its Season 2 premiere.

