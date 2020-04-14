Pictured (L to R): Jay and Stani, Summer and Iona. Nine

Jay, 42, & Stani, 41, NSW

Fans of LEGO since they were both 7, Stani has a collection of around 3 million pieces of LEGO – that’s nearly as many as the Brick Pit in the show!

Summer, 19, & Iona, 18, SA

This team of best friends is one to watch as both have extensive LEGO experience having competed in the First LEGO League making robots.

Tim, 25, & Dannii, 26, Vic

Tim is legally blind in one eye after suffering a brain tumour, but he isn’t letting it hold him back from his passion for LEGO. Can this couple go all the way?

Pictured (L to R): Tim and Dannii, Annie and Runa. Nine

Annie, 30, & Runa, 29, Vic

After both suffering from brain related health concerns these pals turned to LEGO during

their recoveries, now they are out to show off their skills.

Andrew, 49, & Damian, 43, QLD

These best friends and LEGO lovers claim they are just big kids at heart. But, don’t write them off as they plan on being strategic with their builds.

Jackson, 29, & Alex, 29, WA

The high-school buddies have been building LEGO since they were kids and are hoping to get the chance to build the creations they have only dreamed about.

Pictured (L to R): Andrew and Damian, Jackson and Alex. Nine

Trent, 38, & Josh, 27, SA

Accountant Trent and school chaplain Josh think Trent’s love of toys and pop culture, and Josh’s love of fantasy will make for some jaw-dropping builds.

Jennifer, 31, & Jodie, 38, QLD/SA

These women want to create sculptures that showcase their love of textures and using different bricks in unexpected and wonderful ways.