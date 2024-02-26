Lawn bowls clubs could soon be a thing of the past in Australia. Getty

“There were often many sports clubs in one suburb, including an abundance of bowling clubs,” says lead author of the UNSW study and city planning graduate Louis Heath.

“Having multiple clubs in some suburbs just couldn’t be sustained over time.”

Efforts to preserve tradition and steer clear of extinction have seen clubs reinvent themselves. They are now appealing to social players with the introduction of barefoot bowls, live music and more.

But change doesn’t mean bad news.

One establishment in South East Queensland has bucked the trend by allowing guests to camp on the green in the hope of developing an iconic national trail for tourists.

Julie Worth has been working hard to lure people back to the greens at Kandanga Country Club. Supplied

At Kandanga Country Club in Mary Valley, caravans, RVs and rooftop tents line one side of the bowlo green as tourists pile into town.

Secretary and manager Julie Worth has stressed that the addition of camping to their venue has been a huge success in luring people back to the green.

“Our greenkeeper was living in a caravan beside the club and occasionally bowlers would request to park their vans there overnight for carnivals. Then other campers saw the vans and requested to stay,” Julie, 66, tells New Idea.

“Eventually we realised that we could charge a fee, accumulated funds and made improvements accordingly. We’ve added power and water to 18 sites.”

When was the last time you played a game of bowls? Getty

Julie has led the club since 2009. She grew up watching her parents play at the venue and credits the resurgence of the business to its expanded accommodation offering – including the hosting of wedding receptions!

“The club has averaged 14 vans per night for the year and those fees collected have a multiplying effect as we now employ eight locals and serve meals six nights a week,” shares Julie.

“Those who stay say that they love the ambiance and comment that they feel safe.

“The [guests] sit on outdoor seating and play cards until late at night. We lock the building and go home …and tell them where to turn the lights off.”

Julie adds that Kandanga’s success has inspired other bowling clubs to offer camping and contribute to a tourist trail through regional venues. She shares, “I’ve been approached by clubs in South Australia and New South Wales who are interested in doing the same.”