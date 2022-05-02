Lauren aspires to have the same close bond with her kids as she does with mum, Patti. Instagram

Lessons I’ve Learnt

Mother’s Day is upon us again and it makes me think about the bond I have with Mum and how much I desperately hope to have that relationship with my children.

It has changed over the years as I have married and had children, but throughout it all, it’s Mum I always look to for guidance, comfort, support and friendship.

Especially over the last year and losing Dad, it has been so important for us to grieve together and have one another for support. It must be so hard for people to go through these life-changing events on their own.

I’m not one to talk about my feelings too much, so this Mother’s Day I’m really going to make sure Mum feels the love and I express to her just how much she means to me.

I have learnt over the last six months how important it is to tell the people we love how we feel as our time can be cut short at any moment and I don’t want to have any regrets.

Burnt toast, handmade cards and cuddles are all part of Lauren's Mother's Day celebrations.

Enjoying Our Day

This Mother’s Day we will be going to watch Mum perform in a concert and I can’t wait to see her back on stage doing what she loves. It reminds me yet again how strong she is and what a great attitude to life she has. I’m sure Dad will be watching over her and have a big smile on his face.

I think my day will also consist of burnt toast and handmade cards – and I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s so special when the kids make something at school or choose something to buy all by themselves.

One year Monty chose a pair of earrings at his kinder stall and he was so excited to give them to me he raced out and insisted I put them on straight away. (I was then expected to wear them at all times even while I was asleep.) They are a special keepsake from him.

I feel very loved by my children and the beautiful cards and lovely words are such a special reminder of this wonderful role we have. I will treasure these beautiful memories forever.

