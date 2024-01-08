Growing up, we were always taught about safety, whether it was crossing the road or not talking to strangers.

My mum always took us to school and picked us up, and stayed with us at parties.

We had a handful of friends that we could stay with, but the circle was small and she never liked the idea of sleepovers.

Now, having my own children, I understand the protection and feel the same need to keep my children safe – but it is so much harder now.

WATCH NOW: Study Says Cut Back On Social Media 30 Minutes A Day. Article continues after video.