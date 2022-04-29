Larry’s son Jye looks just like him. Instagram

The 57-year-old shared two photos, one of Jye as a child and one all grown up, that had fans immediately pointing out the uncanny and handsome resemblance.

“Oh my god! I thought that was an old photo of you in the 2nd one,” one user wrote.

“Wow spitn image of your dad!! wow!” another added, while a third said: “Fabulous photos & my gosh, your son is the image of u, Larry, poor thing.”

“I got a best mate and a best son in the same deal.” Instagram

Larry shares his son Jye, who works in real estate, with his wife Sylvie, and the two are also proud parents to their 23-year-old daughter Tia.

The couple have been happily married for 27 years and revealed the secret to their longevity comes down to keeping the excitement alive.

“We decided we need to do at least one completely crazy thing each year so that we’ll have some ridiculously good stories to remind each other about when we’re in the nursing home,” Larry told Body & Soul.

Larry and his wife Sylvie have been happily married for 27 years. Instagram

For her birthday last year, Larry penned a loving message to Sylvie on Instagram, calling her an “amazing, incredible,sexy,fabulous,awesome,fierce,yummy, humble, perfect human being.”

“In a currently yukky world you are a constant source of love and light for all around you ,” he continued in the caption.

“Sylvie I had booked your favourite restaurant in Paris for your birthday dinner but apparently we can’t go so I hope the Devon and sauce toasted sandwich will be ok .. I love you baby doll.”