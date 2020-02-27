Kyly Clarke shows off her post split body. Instagram

“You are in incredible shape, WOW!” said fan, while another added: “Joining a gym tomorrow.”



The former cricket WAG recently broke her silence following her shock split from her cricket star husband, Michael Clarke.



The model revealed to Daily Mail Australia that she is doing just fine.

“Of course I am!,” said the 38-year-old when she was quizzed on how she is handling the highly-publicised split.

Michael Clarke and Kyly Clarke

The former couple share a daughter, Kelsey Lee. Instagram

Kyly then went on to reveal that her daughter Kelsey Lee - whom she shares with Clarke - “is doing amazing”, before adding that the former couple had said everything they wanted to in their statement.

The glamour couple shocked fans when they announced their split a few weeks back.

Kyly told the Daily Mail Australia that she is doing just fine following news of their shock split. Getty

"After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to ­separate as a couple amicably," they said in a joint statement issued to The Australian's Media Diary.

"With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter."