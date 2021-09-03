Kylie paid tribute to her dad after he passed away this week. Instagram

In the post, Kylie also revealed that her dad had passed away on August 31, after he lived a full 91 years.

In the video she uploaded, the 54-year-old shared treasured memories she experienced with her dad, including a photo of him walking her down the aisle at her wedding.

She shared a few more throwback photos, including some from her childhood, and some of her parents when they were younger.

Kylie shared this special moment of her dad walking her down the aisle at her wedding.

It comes after they celebrated his birthday just a few weeks earlier, where Kylie shared a sweet photo of the two and said: "Happy 91st dearest Daddy. Not long now ‘til we get you that telegram from the Queen."

"Not socially distanced here in this pic ..but, yet again, border lockdowns are keeping us from all being together. I know Mum, Stacy and Julia spoiled you on your special day…as you deserve to be," she wrote at the time.

Unfortunately, Kylie hadn't been able to celebrate the special milestone with her family, due to the strict Covid-19 restrictions that were in place.

While she hadn't been able to be there for his most recent birthday, Kylie was able to spend the holidays with her dad and the rest of her family.

"A planes, trains and automobiles kinda 24 hours... but I’m thankful," she said on Christmas Day.

"I’ve also come to realise that a single day doesn’t define a family. Of course it hurts when we can’t all be together. But love is robust.

"I hope, and trust, we all come through these shocking times a bit stronger. And forever grateful."