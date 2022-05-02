Jackie O slammed the podcast host as "mysogynistic". Kyle and Jackie O Show

“Women want attention, men want sex, so my thing is men are capable of having sex with other women while still loving his girl the same,” Myron claimed, as a bewildered Jackie hit back, “You’re actually saying that in a relationship it’s OK for men to go and explore other options but we have to be happy with you and not explore options?”

The podcast host responded: “Absolutely. Closed on your end, open on my end.”

“That’s crazy. You can’t just go throwing that thing around …” Kyle began, before Gaines exclaimed, “Let me finish!”

As Myron continued to interrupt the stunned KIIS FM hosts, a ropable Kyle took didn't hold back as he unleashed his thoughts on the matter.

“I’m sick of you asking to finish your long, boring answers that are the same answer every time we ask you a question,” he said.

Kyle seems to have gained some US fans after the clip went viral. Kyle and Jackie O Show

“But you guys asked me to come on your show?” Myron questioned.

“So f---ing what, clown?” Kyle fired back, adding, “Here you are on the show, I can turn you off as well! Turn these clowns off, see ya fellas! Come back when you’re 30 and not being led around by your d--ks."

Following the fiery exchange going viral, the 50-year-old received a wave of support on social media, who branded the radio host "Santa", "Colonel Sandilands" and "Aussie Dad", with one comment reading, "Santa and Mrs Claus tag-teaming like it was WWF Raw."

“It’s funny because they have no idea who we are and they're seeing us for the first time,” Jackie said on Monday's show said before reading out some of the comments about the clip. “Keep in mind they have no idea who we are,” she added.

“Kyle and Jackie O going viral for being morally correct is the biggest plot twist of the 21st century,” read one comment, prompting laughter from Kyle. “I hope they give this old man a raise,” Jackie added.

Kyle - who received an eye-watering rumoured $5 million dollar salary - jokingly agreed.

“I agree – it’s about time they paid me appropriately,” he said. “They must think I’m skint.”

WATCH: Kyle Sandilands proposes to Tegan Kynaston

The Fresh and Fit podcast hosts sent social media into meltdown over their comments on the show, where they claimed that women posting sexy photos on Instagram was "cheating".

"If I am going to commit to you, give you a marriage, give you a title, give you a ring, give you children - I expect a certain type of woman ... I'm explaining to you how men view relationships. You might not like it, it might hurt your feelings, you might say I'm not a piece of property or whatever. But with all due respect, f--k your feelings," Myron said to Jackie.

Not taking the insult lying down, Jackie fired back, "You don't own us in a relationship, so we can post what we want! If you have an insecurity with that, that's on you," Jackie hit back, adding, "I don't care about your feelings either. You are actually misogynistic and egotistical, and it's kind of a concern the way you view relationships like you have ownerships of women."

Myron replied: "A man is capable of having sex with other women while still loving their girl the same, so it's not that big a deal, but if your woman is out here fielding options that's an issue."