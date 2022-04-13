Kyle has purchased another lavish property. Getty

The news comes following another property purchase for the radio king in Port Douglas, Queensland, which Kyle reportedly splashed out $1.3 million for.

"I just bought a house up there, it is that beautiful," he said on air during an interview with Beau Ryan.

The 50-year-old also owns include a 160-acre farm in the Southern Highlands that he bought with his ex-girlfriend of eight years, Imogen Anthony, as well as modern home in LA.

According to the KIIS FM host, his latest property purchase was due to his growing responsibility for his soon-to-be family of three.

Tegan and Kyle revealed they were expecting in February. Instagram

“When Tegan became pregnant I would do things like crying sometimes while watching TV and I was wondering what was going on. I hid it from her for a while, but now when I tell her she doesn’t even look up at me if she’s on the phone.

“I need to make sure that the King Kyle back end is set up properly. Before when it was just me, I didn’t really care. Know I care about all sorts of things including my health.”

Back in February, Kyle announced the exciting news that he was going to be a dad on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, where he was joined by a three-month-pregnant Tegan.

"We're having a baby!" Sandilands, 50, announced as the entire KIIS FM studio cheered.

The pair later discovered they would be having a boy, which Kyle said he would name "Otto".

