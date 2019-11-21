Kyle and Jackie O

He told his co-host Jackie 'O' Henderson he had been expelling "hot fluid".

"These are serious medical issues," he added. "What do you guys do to stop this? I don't know what to do. I've had the doctor at the house, I've had everything, I've done everything."

Before he told listeners he needed to go to the toilet again, Kyle said the doctor told him to "keep drinking water" but he said: "I've drunk more water than the dam would take, I can't stop myself."

It comes after his ex-girlfriend Imogen Anthony said family and health issues were the cause of their split.

Kyle and Imogen Anthony Getty

Earlier this month, Kyle opened up about his split from Imogen after eight years together: "It ran its course and we haven't lived together for some time. We split several months ago."

The sad news comes after an insider told New Idea in July that Kyle had secretly called time on their whirlwind romance after their love for one another eventually fizzled out.

A few days after the split was revealed, in a lengthy Instagram story from their rural farm, Imogen opened up about the possibility of a reconciliation.

The influencer and animal rights activist, 28, said they "still love each other" and added that the split was down to "family and health issues" and "not anything else", which could imply there were no other people involved.

She said she might get back with the 48-year-old millionaire in the future: "It may not be the end, the end may not be nigh."