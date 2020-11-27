Home and Away star Kyle Pryor (pictured) has launched a surprising new business. Channel Seven

Kyle's former co-star Emily Symons was quick to throw her support behind his new venture, too.

"Oh lovely, can't wait to try one of Dr Nate's candles. love this flashback darling," she wrote.

According to the Kip Candle Co, Kyle has launched the business alongside his girlfriend and Hollyoaks co-star Anna Passey.

"Hi, we are Kyle & Anna. Kip Candle Co. was born out of our passion for travel. Everywhere we went we would collect beautiful smelling candles and incense to bring back to relive our adventures in our home. It's amazing how quickly a scent can take you back to a moment or place," the couple explained on their website.

"We work with sustainable eco soy wax, using a hand poured, small batch approach. Every candle is hand made lovingly by us in our studio, making each one individual and of the highest quality."

Kyle is best known for his role as Dr Nate. Channel Seven

Since leaving Home And Away, the 36-year-old British-born star went on to land a role as Laurie on British soap Hollyoaks for a year before he was killed off in August 2019.

Fans are still mourning the departure of his Home And Away character Nate Cooper. The hot doc was last seen riding off into the sunset on his beloved motorbike back in 2017.

Nate left Summer Bay, and his love Tori (Penny McNamee), for his dream job at CareFlight.

"I was a bumbling mess," he said of his last day on set. "But it was the right time to go."

