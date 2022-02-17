Three new doughnuts have been created as part of the collaboration. Supplied

Olivia Sutherland, Marketing Director at Krispy Kreme Australia said: “Us Aussies & Kiwis love to share and celebrate American-style treats. Who can resist Hershey’s kisses or a warm, gooey S’more?

“Krispy Kreme’s cultural significance and brand heritage in the US made our partnership with The Hershey’s Chocolate Company all-the-more seamless – we like to call it the American Dream team!”.

Joeven Perez, Associate Marketing Manager for ANZO at The Hershey Company added: “We at Hershey’s seek to spark joyful, happy possibilities in the ordinary and we definitely believe that our partnership with Krispy Kreme Australia will help us bring this joy to the AU community in a sweeter, larger scale.

“We both share our roots from the US, and we are most thrilled to share to our consumers the combination of classic American sweets now in your favourite doughnuts!”.

Krispy Kreme and Hershey's are bringing the American dream Down Under. Supplied

For the S’mores made with Hershey’s, you’ll get the signature ring swirled with whipped marshmallow filling, dipped in smooth choc dip and finished with Hershey’s semi-sweet choc chips and biscuit crumb.

The Choc Strawberry made with Hershey’s is filled with Hershey’s choc creme, dipped in strawberry truffle, finished with Hershey’s choc chips and icing drizzle.

Ultimate Choc made with Hershey’s is filled with Hershey’s choc creme, dipped in milk choc ganache, finished with Hershey’s choc chips and chocolate ganache drizzle

The fresh-off-the-line Krispy Kreme x Hershey’s doughnuts each retail at $3.90 or $29.90 for a dozen box and will only be available for a limited time, so dough-not wait around!