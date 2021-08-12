Krispy Kreme's limited-edition Doggie Doughnuts come in a pack of six. Supplied

The limited-edition ‘Doggie Doughnuts’ come ahead of International Dog Day on August 26, so you can celebrate your fur-baby with a worthy treat.

Each Doggie Doughnut is inspired by an iconic Krispy Kreme flavour, with six to choose from including: Original Glazed, Choc Cookie, Choc Sprinkles, Choc Iced, Strawberry Sprinkles and Choc Cheesecake.

The all natural, doughnut-shaped biscuits are handmade, low in fat and contain no added salt, sugar or preservatives.

They’re also good for dental cleaning as they're made using ingredients like carob and yoghurt, and the hard-baked cookie base and frosting have been designed specifically with your pup in mind.

The pet-friendly doughnuts are healthy too! Supplied

Founder of Huds & Toke Emma Gibbons said: “We had so much fun reimagining Australia’s favourite Krispy Kreme flavours as dog-friendly treats.

"We wanted to perfectly recreate the details of each iconic doughnut so owners could get “matchy-matchy” with their pets!”

The Doggie Doughnuts are available to order as a six pack for $14.95 at your nearest Krispy Kreme Drive Thru Store or via next day click & collect to your closest Krispy Kreme Store, and are available now until August 25.