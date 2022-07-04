Your regular mid-morning snack ain’t got muffin on these! Supplied

Combining the best of both worlds, the Krispy Kreme Duffin has a muffin-like texture, with delicious fillings and a variety of toppings, they are sure to satisfy any mid-morning craving.

What’s more, anyone who buys a coffee from their local participating Krispy Kreme store on Tuesday, 5 July between 9.30 AM - 11.30 AM will score a free Duffin!*

Speaking of the decadent new treat, Olivia Sutherland, Marketing Director at Krispy Kreme Australia said, “We’re so excited to be launching this world-first for the brand in Australia. We always like to bring new and exciting products to our fans and hope they love this new product just as much as we loved creating it."

The Duffin comes in three flavours; Apple & Cinnamon, Blueberry & White Choc and Double Choc. Supplied

The delicious, freshly made and hand-crafted Krispy Kreme Duffins will be available in Krispy Kreme and 7-Eleven stores nationally from July 5.

To find your nearest Krispy Kreme location visit www.krispykreme.com.au

*Limit one per person and excludes: Gold Coast Airport, Nudgee, Mt Druitt, Parramatta (Level 5), Watergardens and Melbourne Domestic T1 (Qantas) Krispy Kreme stores.

