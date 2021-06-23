Tip Top has released cinnamon doughnut-flavoured bread across supermarkets. Getty

"This scrumptious loaf is soft in a middle but also crunchy on the outside when toasted," the product description reads.

It adds that each slice is "slightly sweetened and made with delicious bursts" of cinnamon flavour.

"Toast a slice and it will fill your house with an irresistible aroma of freshly baked cinnamon donuts... or eat it straight from the pack.... Just as yummy!"

"This scrumptious loaf is soft in a middle but also crunchy on the outside when toasted." Woolworths

The launch was met with excitement from shoppers, who can't wait to get their hands on the new product, with some people describing it as "genius" and "yummy".

“Need this now,” one user wrote.

"There goes the diet," another added.

A third wrote: "Pinch me, I'm dreaming!"

Fans can't wait to try the new product. Getty

The launch comes after Tip Top released its Golden's Crumpet Toast for the second time last year.

The crumpet toast is described to be "crunchy on the outside, soft and spongy in the middle".

"It is scrumptious with butter and honey, or your choice of tasty toppings. Never a boring bite!" the product description reads.