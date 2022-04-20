Cadbury Twirl Bites Doughnut. Supplied

The Cadbury Twirl Bites Doughnut features Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed doughnut dipped in a milk choc, half dipped in Cadbury Daily Milk Flakes, finished with a Choc Crème swirl and a Cadbury Twirl Bite.

As for the Cadbury Caramilk Twirl Bites Doughnut, it has the classic shell doughnut filled with caramel crème, dipped milk choc, covered in Caramilk flakes and finished with a Cadbury Caramilk Twirl Bite.

Olivia Sutherland, Marketing Director at Krispy Kreme Australia said: “We know our fans love nothing more than celebrating their two loves - Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Cadbury chocolate - in the same, delicious mouthful! And who better to share the joy of chocolate than Cadbury?

“Last year, Aussies went wild for our official Cadbury Caramilk collaboration, so we’re excited to continue the partnership in new ways to bring even more choc-inspired flavours to counters around the country.”

Joanne Raven, Licensing and Cobranding Manager ANZ at Mondelēz International explained: “This is for the chocolate lovers out there! Cadbury Twirl is an iconic chocolate bar known for its chocolatey swirls and curls.

“We are so excited to bring this flavour to market in the form of a truly delicious Krispy Kreme doughnut. They will only be around for a good time, not a long time so definitely one to try while you can!”

Krispy Kreme’s limited-edition Cadbury Twirl doughnuts will retail at $3.90 each or $29.90 for a dozen box and are available today for a limited time only.

And if last year’s explosive sell-out Krispy Kreme Cadbury Caramilk doughnuts are anything to go by, you won’t want to wait around to try these two new Twirl flavours.