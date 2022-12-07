Kmart have released their Christmas trading hours. Getty

New South Wales

Christmas Eve (24 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 10pm)

Christmas Day (25 December 2022): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times)

Additional PH (27 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 8pm)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 8pm)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2023): All stores open (check website for local store times)

Victoria

Christmas Eve (24 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 10pm)

Christmas Day (25 December 2022): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 8pm)

Additional PH (27 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 8pm)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 8pm)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2023): All stores open (check website for local store times)

Queensland

Christmas Eve (24 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - all stores closing at 6pm)

Christmas Day (25 December 2022): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 6pm)

Additional PH (27 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 6pm)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 8pm)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2023): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 6pm)

South Australia

Christmas Eve (24 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 5pm)

Christmas Day (25 December 2022): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - all stores closing at 5pm)

Additional PH (27 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 6pm)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 5pm)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2023): Mt Gambier, Mt Barker, Port Lincoln, Victor Harbour, Murray Bridge, Port Pirie, Rundle Mall, Whyalla, Berri, Port Augusta, and Kadina open (check website for local store times)

​

Kmart will be open across most stories during the holiday period. Wikicommons

Western Australia

Christmas Eve (24 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 6pm)

Christmas Day (25 December 2022): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2022): Most stores open (except Esperance)

Additional PH (27 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 6pm)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times - most stores closing at 6pm)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2023): Most stores open (except Esperance)

Northern Territory

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open (8am to 7pm)

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open (9am to 6pm, except Alice Springs which closes at 7pm)

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open (check website for local store times)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open (check website for local store times)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times)

WATCH: Kmart tea towels made into a dress

ACT

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open (8am to 10pm)

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open (8am to 8pm)

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open (8am to 8pm)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open (8am to 8pm)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open (8am to 8pm)

Tasmania

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open (check website for local store times)

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open (check website for local store times)

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open (check website for local store times)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open (check website for local store times)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open (check website for local store times)

Note: All the trading hours are general indicators only and may be subject to individual store opening and closing hours. Customers are encouraged to check the opening hours of their local Kmart store by visiting this link.