Gold Look Hammered Plater, $12.00

This oval-shaped aluminum serving platter is perfect for serving appetisers, sweet treats, and sides to any friends or family you may have visiting your home.

Santa Gravy Boat, $5.00

Despite the festive-themed colouring, this red gravy boat can be used all year round to sauce up your meals.

What we especially love is how this product is both microwave AND dishwasher-safe.

Fusion 16 Piece Cutlery Set, $22.00

Set your dinner table for guests and loved ones all year round with this stylish cutlery set that will bring the 'wow' factor to any meals.

Includes knives, spoons, teaspoons and forks - perfect for entertaining.

Christmas Treet Wood Serving Board, $16.00

Serve appetisers and other-bite sized treats to your guests (or just yourself) on this festive serving board.

Whilst the Christmas tree cut outs that prop the board off the surface are perfect for the holidays, they also serve as a functional and aesthetically pleasing decoration all year around.

3 Pack LED Candles - Gold Look, $12.00

These elegant gold LED candles will create a warm and soothing ambiance in your home all year round, and come with a versatile 12 light colour options.

3 Pack Christmas Decoration Light Up Wire Stars, $25.00

Illuminate your home all twelve months of the year with these light-up stars that are sure to bring a touch of magic to any room you set them up in.

Artificial Gold Look Twig Stem, $7.00

Whilst this decoration is a gorgeous addition to any festive table-scapes, it also serves as a stunning decoration to add to your home year-round.

Pop it in a vase, or place it on a table, the options are endless, all are elegance personified.

Acacia Cake Stand, $20.00

Whether it's serving the Christmas pavlova, or a sponge cake on a random Wednesday in July, this cake stand stands the test of time and the seasons.

2 Tone Glass Pillar Holder, $10.00

Brighten up any indoor space with this gorgeous two tone glass pillar holder which can display anything from candles to flowers and more indoor home decor.

Red and Pink Linear Serving Bowl, $12.00

Showcase your culinary creations, or simply display your fruit and vegetables with style in this fun linear serving bowl.