Everything that is in the Kmart Summer Solstice Beauty range:
Body Butter ($240ml) $8
- Beach Bliss Body Butter: Caramel, Almond and Vanilla
- Pink Tropic Body Butter: Tropical Flower, Jasmine and Musk
- Coconut Waves Body Butter: Coconut, Hazelnut and Vanilla
- Jasmine Sun Body Butter: Floral, Vanilla and Musk
Body Mists (150ml) $8
- Beach Bliss: Caramel, Almond and Vanilla
- Pink Tropic Body Mist: Tropical Flower, Jasmine and Musk
- Vanilla Sky: Nutty, Caramel and Almond
- Coconut Waves: Coconut, Hazelnut and Vanilla
- Jasmine Sun: Floral, Vanilla and Musk
Eau De Parfum (50ml) $12
- Beach Bliss: Caramel, Almond and Vanilla
- Pink Tropic: Tropical Flower, Jasmine and Musk
- Coconut Waves: Coconut, Hazelnut and Vanilla
Fragrance Collection $16
- Features 4 x 20ml Eau De Parfum: Pink Tropic, Beach Bliss, Coconut Waves and Jasmine Sun.
Hair and Body Oil (150ml) $12
- Beach Bliss: Caramel, Almond and Vanilla
Shimmer Body Oil (150ml) $12
- Sun Kissed: Caramel, Almond and Vanilla
Lip Balm Collection $12
- Features 4 x 6g Lip Balms: Pink Tropic, Beach Bliss Coconut Waves and Jasmine Sun
Gift Sets
- Features Body Mist (150ml), Lip Balm (6g) and Body Butter (240ml). Available in Coconut Waves and Beach Bliss
Shop the Summer Solstice range here.