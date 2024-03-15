Kmart has launched a tropical-inspired new collection of beauty beauty products and it's safe to say we are OBSESSED.

The budget-friendly retailer is known for its high-quality, low-cost products, many of which are not only practical but aesthetically pleasing to look at - and their Summer Solstice range is no exception.

Sold under their in-house budget beauty brand OXX Cosmetics, the line of products includes everything from lip balms to body butter, hair and body oil, and sweet-smelling body mists and Eau de Parfums.

Whilst prices do vary from product to product, the entire range retails between $8 and $16.