King Charles made mention of Harry and Meghan in his speech. Getty

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," the King said.

It was the only sentence in the speech that paid mention to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Yesterday, as the world mourned Her Majesty The Queen's death, Harry and Meghan also paid tribute to their family's matriarch.

The couple completely updated their Archewell website to a black screen with naught but the words: "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022" on the page.

While Harry and Meghan have stepped away from their senior royal duties, the Queen's death does prompt some royal changes when it comes to their children, Archie and Lilibet.

The three- and one-year-old now adopt Prince and Princess titles respectively.

"May "flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest"," Charles said to his late mother. The Royal Family

Meanwhile, the line of succession has now changed, with William the heir apparent, Harry fifth, Archie sixth and Lilibet seventh.

While changes are coming, King Charles' paid poignant tribute to the work his mother completed throughout her reign.

"To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you," the monarch said.

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May "flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest"."