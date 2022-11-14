Potatoes are known as one of the staple ingredients to a traditional Christmas dinner and it is something many of us struggle to get right.

Ever wondered what roast potatoes that are fit for a King taste like? Well, wonder no more as we have the secret to roast potatoes that have come straight from the King himself.

King Charles recently visited Yorkshire in the UK last week and announced the best way to cook the popular potatoes.

The King said that potatoes should not be coated in oil, duck or goose fat which are commonly used. Instead, use the dripping fat from the roast meat to cook the potatoes.

The hack was shared on Twitter by Royal Editor for the Daily Mail, Rebecca English.

"At the Bradford HQ of @Morrisons The King offered his tip for the perfect roast potato (cook them in fat from the joint!) as he smelt an 'irresistible' rib of beef,” she wrote.