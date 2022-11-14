Ever wondered what roast potatoes that are fit for a King taste like? Well, wonder no more as we have the secret to roast potatoes that have come straight from the King himself.
Potatoes are known as one of the staple ingredients to a traditional Christmas dinner and it is something many of us struggle to get right.
King Charles recently visited Yorkshire in the UK last week and announced the best way to cook the popular potatoes.
The Kingsaid that potatoes should not be coated in oil, duck or goose fat which are commonly used. Instead, use the dripping fat from the roast meat to cook the potatoes.
The hack was shared on Twitter by Royal Editor for the Daily Mail, Rebecca English.
"At the Bradford HQ of @Morrisons The King offered his tip for the perfect roast potato (cook them in fat from the joint!) as he smelt an 'irresistible' rib of beef,” she wrote.
Royal fans (and potato fans) agreed, with one woman commenting, “His Majesty is absolutely spot on! Nothing better than a beef dripping roast potato."
On his visit he spoke with people who are involved in farming, community, sustainability and the Morrisons apprenticeship programmes.
The King thanked people for their efforts and said, “I hope they let you off at Christmas.”
The hot cooking secret follows just months after another royal cooking secret was revealed regarding Queen Elizabeth II’s pancake recipe.
The recipe was revealed in a handwritten letter to US President Dwight D. Eisenhower in January 1960 for “drop scones”.
The letter read, “Seeing a picture of you in today’s newspaper standing in front of a barbecue grilling quail reminded me that I had never sent you the recipe of the drop scones which I promised you at Balmoral.
“I now hasten to do so, and I do hope you will find them successful.”
The recipe emerged on Reddit in September after the Queen's death.