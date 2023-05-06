Charles has long referred to his mother as his "inspiration." Getty

In his maiden speech as monarch, the King made the heartfelt pledge to renew his “beloved mother’s” promise of lifelong service, and to replicate the “unswerving devotion” she had for her people.

He knows his own heir, William, Prince of Wales, shares this vision, and hopes it will be passed down, in time, to his grandson Prince George.

“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example,” he said.

“I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love, as I have throughout my life.”

RELATED: Everything you need to know about King Charles' coronation

The Queen was very "proud" of the man Charles had become prior to her September 2022 passing. Getty

Charles’ unique apprenticeship as the longest-serving heir to the British throne afforded him decades to shadow and observe his mother in preparation for his own time as monarch.

Although the pair had a distant relationship during Charles’ childhood (with his rearing left to royal nannies), readying her eldest son for his destiny was always a top priority for the Queen.

It’s partly why Charles had such a huge public presence years before he took the throne.

Toward the end of her reign, the Queen increasingly turned to her son to represent her. Getty

“This is a man who formally began public duties back in 1969,” explained royal commentator Robert Hardman.

“From then on, he was opening hospitals, touring the Commonwealth, and making speeches about the state of the planet.

“He had already absorbed – since before he could walk – that royal life comes both with great privilege but also a duty to others,” Robert added.

READ NEXT: What is the British line of succession now?