King Charles on his state visit to Kenya with their president, William Ruto. Getty

English Commonwealth meaning

The term Commonwealth came from the 15th-century Latin translation of Res Publica. Two centuries later, it evolved into Common Weal, where a supreme power was in charge of its people.

In 1949 ^he Commonwealth of Nations was formed for countries to stay in the protection of the Commonwealth, but drop the British monarch as their Head of State.

RELATED || Royal family banned from 175 year old hunting tradition

From left to right: General Smuts (South Africa), Mr. Mackenzie King (Canada), Mr. Winston Churchill (United Kingdom), Mr. J. Curtin (Australia) and Mr. Peter Fraser (New Zealand). Getty

How many countries are in the Commonwealth of Nations?

56 countries are included in The Commonwealth of Nations, grouped into five locations.

Including:

1. Africa: Botswana, Cameroon, Gabon, Gambia, The, Ghana, Kenya, Kingdom of Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Togo, Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania and Zambia.

2. Asia: Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, India, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

3. Caribbean and Americas: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, The, Barbados, Belize, Canada, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent And The Grenadines and Trinidad And Tobago.

4. Europe: Cyprus, Malta and the United Kingdom.

5. Pacific: Australia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

The flags of Commonwealth countries pictured. Getty

Who left the Commonwealth of Nations?

The only republic states which have left the English Commonwealth are Ireland and Zimbabwe. Ireland left in 1948 and Zimbabwe left recently in 2003.

(Not including the states that have left the Commonwealth of Nations but have come back since.)

RELATED || King Charles set to reunite with Archie and Lilibet for 75th birthday