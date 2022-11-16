Royal experts say that “Harry will be furious” as King Charles has made the decision to allow Princess Anne and Prince Edward to deputise for him when the King cannot fulfill his official duties.
This includes if the King is overseas on an official trip or if he is unwell. This means that if the king is absent, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will be less likely to be called in.
The announcement came in a signed message and was read to the House of Lords by the Lord Chamberlain, Lord Parker of Minsmere.
King Charles’ message read, “To ensure continued efficiency of public business when I am unavailable such as while I am undertaking official duties overseas, I confirm that I would be most content, should Parliament see fit, for the number of people who may be called upon to act as Counsellors of State under the terms of the Regency Acts 1937 to 1953 to be increased to include my sister and brother - the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex and Forfar - both of whom have previously undertaken this role.”
Royal expert Angela Levin told the Daily Mail, “Of course, it is a slight to Harry and Andrew - but there's a good reason and it's necessary”.
Levin also said that it is more practical for Charles to ask for the assistance of Princess Anne and Prince Edward rather than Harry or Andrew.
She said, “Harry and Meghan would be absolutely furious, but he lives in California, he's stopped being a working royal, so why should he [be a Counsellor of State]?”
She also said that the public would be furious if the Duke of York were to perform the King’s official duties.