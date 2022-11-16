“Of course, it is a slight to Harry and Andrew - but there's a good reason and it's necessary”. Getty

Levin also said that it is more practical for Charles to ask for the assistance of Princess Anne and Prince Edward rather than Harry or Andrew.

She said, “Harry and Meghan would be absolutely furious, but he lives in California, he's stopped being a working royal, so why should he [be a Counsellor of State]?”

She also said that the public would be furious if the Duke of York were to perform the King’s official duties.