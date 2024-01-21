...but he remained calm, adjusting his cufflinks in the scuffle.

Kang, then 23, was intercepted by Charles’ security team. Police wrestled him to the ground as he fired a second shot. Fortunately, the heir to the throne, then 45, sustained no injuries.

As the shots rang out, hordes of people immediately started scrambling on the stage around Charles, but he simply turned his head and adjusted his cufflinks, seemingly unfazed by the commotion.

The attack came after Kang exchanged letters with the royal

Arrested and taken to Sydney Police Centre, the following day Kang appeared in court and testified he was suffering from depression and was protesting the treatment of Cambodian asylum seekers in Australia.

It emerged that Kang had previously written letters to world leaders, including Charles, regarding the issue. He received a reply from Charles in December 1993, one month prior to the shooting, which stated that, while the royal “understands the strength of concerns … it is not a matter with which he could become personally involved”.

Kang was found guilty of threatening unlawful violence and sentenced to 500 hours of community service.

Three decades on, 53-year-old Kang is now a practising barrister in Sydney and married with two children. Last speaking to the media in 2005 from his chambers, Kang emphasised he did not intend to hurt anyone during his protest.

“What happened 11 years ago was an extremely traumatic experience and I have certainly moved on in my life,” he said.