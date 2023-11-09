King Charles will celebrate his 75th birthday on November 14th. Getty

Earlier this year, insider sources told New Idea that King Charles only had one wish for his birthday - "to see all his grandchildren together" at his Highgrove home.

"Even though things are tense between Prince Harry and Charles, one thing they do agree on is it shouldn't affect Archie and Lili's relationship with their grandfather," our source told us at the time.

"He's pinning a lot of hopes on seeing Archie and Lili on his birthday. It's his one big wish and he'll be crushed if it doesn't happen."

Prince William is the rumoured reason behind Harry and Meghan not being sent an invite. Getty

Sadly for King Charles, it's highly unlikely Archie and Lilibet will be travelling across the pond from their home in California for their grandfather's birthday without their parents for supervision.

On a happier note, however, Charles reportedly enjoys regular Facetimes with his grandchildren.

"Charles does get to see them on FaceTime every couple of weeks and he's completely besotted," our source shared with us.

Harry and Meghan have slammed sources claiming they had refused to attend the special occassion, claiming they were never invited to begin with. Getty

Speaking on The Morning Show, entertainment reporter Peter Ford said the decision not to invite Harry and Meghan to the family event was a clear indication of the state of the relationship between the Prince and his father.

"I think that shows you how bad and frosty the relationship is, even though it was always believed King Charles was the one that really wanted to try and mend things."

"This is a private event, not a state occasion, and there is no obligation to extend an invitation."

"It's purely a personal decision," he added.

The lack of invitation is a far cry from five years ago when the newlyweds delayed their honeymoon in order to attend Charles' 70th birthday.