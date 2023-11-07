The late Queen Elizabeth reigned for more than 70 years, a truly impressive feat. Getty

What will Prince William be known when he is crowned King?

We may still be reveling in the memory of King Charles' historic coronation in early 2023, but it's hard not to turn our minds to the next one, where the Prince of Wales will be crowned King.

Speaking with William himself, Sunday Times royal editor and broadcaster Roya Nikkhah revealed the official title the father of three wishes to be known by when he is inevitably crowned.

"He will be William [V] for sure," Roya shared on the A Right Royal Podcast.

"He'll be a very radical monarch. The monarch will look very different quite quickly. He will change a lot," she added.

Charles waited 75 years to be crowned King. Getty

What will Catherine be known as when William is crowned King?

As her husband ascends to the throne, Catherine will undergo her own accession from the Princess of Wales to Queen Consort, a title given to the wives of reigning monarchs.

"The role of the Queen Consort is primarily to provide companionship and moral and practical support to the Monarch," the royal family's website states.

"The Consort does not hold a formal position in the structure of government...[or] see State papers or hold official audiences."

However, the crowning of Camilla as Queen Camilla in May 2023 may have set a new precedent for Catherine, who may also choose to be known as Queen Camilla when the time does arrive for Prince William to become King.

And in the event that her eldest child, and second in line to the British throne, Prince George takes to the throne after her husband has passed, it is expected that Catherine will then become known as the Queen Mother.

It remains unclear whether Catherine will be known as Queen Consort or Queen like Camilla. Getty

What will Prince George be known as when William is King?

Whilst we are (hopefully) still many years, if not decades away, from the young royal being crowned King, royal watchers have still placed their predictions as to what title the future monarch will wish to be known as once he is crowned.

It is expected that when his father, Prince William, ascends to the throne, George will inherit the Prince of Wales titles, the Princess of Wales title being awarded to his future wife.

Then, when George has been crowned himself, experts believe he will be known as King George VII. Curiously, however, the youngster could also choose to be known as King Alexander or King Louis, as his full name is George Alexander Louis.

Prince George is second in line to the British throne. Getty

Will Camilla be Queen if Charles dies?

Whilst His Majesty is likely to live many years - with his father Prince Phillip passing away just two months before his 100th birthday in 2021, and his mother the Queen, passing aged 96 - there is still the possibility that the King may die prior to his wife of 18 years, Queen Camilla.

Prior to her passing, the late Queen Elizabeth shared in her wish for her daughter-in-law to be known officially as 'Queen Consort' once her husband ascended to the throne.

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," Queen Elizabeth shared in a video message to her subjects, released on the anniversary eve of her own accession day in February 2022.

King Charles broke with tradition when he decreed that his wife would be known as Queen, and not Queen Consort. Getty

Upon the moment of coronation, however, Camilla was crowned as 'Queen' - bringing into question how her title may change in the future.

It is reported that upon the event of King Charles' passing, Queen Camilla would henceforth be known as the Queen Dowager, a title first used by Queen Adelaide who lived a further 12 years past her husband, King William IV, who died in 1837.

In contrast, Queen Elizabeth's mother - Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon - chose to be known as The Queen Mother, a title she held from 1952 until her passing in 2002 at the remarkable age of 102.

