Kim Kardashian West has made it her mission every year to get the perfect holiday picture for her annual family Christmas card. NBC

“It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” confessed Kim, who shares North, Saint, 4, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 7 months, with Kanye West.

“North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever,” she added.

Kim continued: “I said, ‘Fine you’re not gonna be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not gonna be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you.’

Kim admitted that this year’s photo required some clever photo-shopping skills in order for it to be the perfect family snap. Instagram

“And she was fine with that. The next day she woke up and was like ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card,'” Kim said.

The mum of four continued to say that she thought it was much easier to not challenge her daughter if she didn’t want to be in the group photo, and instead photograph her separately.

“Thank god the photographer was still in town,” Kim admitted.

Kim said that her daughter, North, 6, needed to be photoshopped into the snap after she “refused” to take part in the photo shoot. NBC

“I called the photographer, had her come over. I said, ‘I have no makeup on now, I look totally different. Let’s just pretend - shoot us, but cut me out and you’ll photoshop her in.’ And it looks like a beautiful card,” she said.

During the interview, Kim also addressed why she opted to not include all of her extended family in this year’s Christmas card, saying: “It’s just a time thing.”

She added: “I was like, ‘This isn’t my job. I’m not gonna sit here and try to get everyone to do a card. I’m gonna do one with my kids and my husband and my family.’ And even that was so dramatic.”