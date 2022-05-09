Kerrie and Kenn are still head over heels for each other! Phillip Castleton

“We are very blessed,” Kerrie says. “We don’t take it for granted. It’s one of those relationships where you pinch yourself. He’s my best friend and we’re everything to each other. Is it perfect every moment of every day in our life? No. It’s a work in progress, but it’s pretty good.

“I would say our relationship has deepened like any that has history. You know the ins and outs of somebody. You know the triggers. It’s a balancing act. To me it’s give and give, not give and get.

“I believe with any relationship that really works, you need to enjoy each other. You enjoy hanging out together. Sometimes it’s just sitting on a couch and enjoying a movie. Life isn’t all about highs all the time.”

Kerrie co-hosted Perfect Match alongside Greg Evans and Dexter the robot. Are Media Archives

Six years ago, Kerrie, who insists she’s “58 going on 39”, returned to Australia from America and has enjoyed a varied working life. The star, who began modelling at 17, writes for the Sunny Coast Times in Noosa and has worked for several local newspapers.

She has also used her experiences in modelling and television to create her own image-based business and website, where she sells a collection of her favourite clothes and accessories, and self-written books. Check out her range here.

“I’ve tried to pivot and tried to stay relevant in my own way, and that’s what I continue to try and do,” Kerrie says. “But I really want to work in television again.

“I get asked a lot if I would consider various projects, but I haven’t pursued it because I felt I wasn’t ready. [However], I’m starting to look because I want to use my voice.

“There’s a lot more openness to the things I’ve got to say now. I’ve been learning and growing over the past 20 years and I feel like it’s time to share what I know, not just through my writing, but also through television.”

Of her showbiz return, Kerrie says: “It’s about me being happy in my own skin.” Phillip Castleton.

Kerrie’s Perfect Match co-hosts Cameron Daddo and Greg Evans have inspired her comeback. In fact, Greg has long been encouraging Kerrie to pursue a career in radio because she has a wonderful, easy-listening voice and extensive experience as a voiceover artist in America.

“I did three weeks on radio with Greg on the Gold Coast a number of years ago and it was a lot of fun – he’s always telling me I should get into radio.

“It’s definitely something I would consider, but my focus this year is on getting back into television,” she says.

Even as she dips a toe back into the spotlight, you can be sure Kerrie and Kenn will still find time to enjoy hiking, paddleboarding and camping, or a romantic weekend on Fraser Island.

“I love my life,” she smiles.