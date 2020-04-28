American popstar Katy Perry has opened up about becoming a first-time mum as the world rapidly changes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

"I’m quarantining with my nieces … we’re all being very gentle with each other because we know it’s a stressful time, but I think we’ll look back at this time and we’ll have grown," she added.

The Teenage Dream songstress went on to say that it is a little bit "nerve-racking" to be navigating pregnancy during this challenging time.

"It’s going to be interesting… Every week that passes, it doesn’t necessarily get better. My thought is like, 'OK, well let’s review my options once again. What’s going on?'" she said.

Katy said she is thankful for her blessings, but added she is learning to adapt to a new kind of normal amid COVID-19.

Katy concluded by saying she was thankful that she isn’t due to give birth any time soon.

"If I was having to give birth this week in a hospital it would be interesting, it would be nerve-racking," she said.

Katy recently confirmed she is expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom.

The popstar took to Instagram to show off a very messy photo from her gender reveal, with the caption: "It's a girl".

The reveal is a dream come true for Perry who also told concert goers in Melbourne, Australia back in March that she was hoping for a baby girl.

The 35-year-old also referred to her pregnancy in the music video for her new song "Never Worn White".