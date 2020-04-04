SEE IT: Katy Perry CONFIRMS she is pregnant in adorable video

The pop-star took to social media to show off a very messy photo from her gender reveal, with the caption: "It's a girl".

Katy Perry has confirmed she is expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom .

The reveal is a dream come true for Perry who recently told concert goers in Melbourne, Australia back in March that she was hoping for a baby girl.

The 35-year-old announced she was expecting in the music video for her new song “Never Worn White”.

“Cause I’ve never worn white/But I wanna get it right/Yeah, I really wanna try with you,” the American Idol judge sings in the chorus of the tune. “No, I’ve never worn white/But I’m standin’ here tonight/Cause I really wanna say ‘I do.'”