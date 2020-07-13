Jen and Katy have become close friends. Getty

It’s said Katy and Orlando, overjoyed and excited by their pending arrival, “wept when they asked her”.

They weren’t the only ones overwhelmed and teary at the honour.

“She is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her.”

Jen may not have any children of her own, but the 51-year-old is already a godmother to Friends co-star and friend, Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco.

Katy's due date is fast approaching. Instagram

Katy and Orlando are expecting the birth of the daughter in just a matter of weeks and are currently preparing for her arrival.

Katy recently spoke to Cosmopolitan about Orlando and coping with pregnancy while in lockdown.

"He's being very sensitive, knowing that we're not only in quarantine but we're doing it while pregnant," she said. "He's also doing a lot of pro-style cycling for a couple hours a day, so that gives me my space."

The popstar first revealed her pregnancy news in very unique fashion: dropping the music video for her new hit, Never Worn White.

Katy, who cradles her stomach in the clip that immediately went viral, then confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: "omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore."