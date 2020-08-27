American popstar Katy Perry has opened up about becoming a first-time mum as the world rapidly changes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

"I’m quarantining with my nieces … we’re all being very gentle with each other because we know it’s a stressful time, but I think we’ll look back at this time and we’ll have grown," she added.

The Teenage Dream songstress also said in the interview that it was a little bit "nerve-racking" navigating pregnancy during the pandemic.

"It’s going to be interesting… Every week that passes, it doesn’t necessarily get better. My thought is like, 'OK, well let’s review my options once again. What’s going on?'" she said at the time.

Katy said she is thankful for her blessings, but added she is learning to adapt to a new kind of normal amid COVID-19. Getty

Katy and Orlando Bloom delighted fans when they revealed they had welcomed their first daughter, Daisy Dove, into the world on April 26.

The news was first shared by UNICEF, who posted the offical announcement on their Instagram account, which was later re-shared by proud dad Orlando.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," the organisation wrote, alongside a photo of the new parents holding their baby's tiny hand.

Katy previously took to Instagram to show off a very messy photo from her gender reveal, with the caption: "It's a girl".

The news was seemingly a dream come true for Katy who previously told concert goers in Melbourne, Australia back in March that she was hoping for a baby girl.

The 35-year-old also referred to her pregnancy in the music video for her song "Never Worn White".