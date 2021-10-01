Katie met with Harry back in 2012. Getty

The claims don't exactly come as a shock, with Harry revealing on The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward special that he regularly took drugs, drank heavily and had severe panic attacks during his late 20s and early 30s.

“28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life,” he revealed at the time.

During the interview with Katie back in 2012, Harry was in the middle of a royal tour visiting Brazil, Belize and the Bahamas, and told the newscaster that the trip was "lonely".

“I’ve always said that it’d probably be easier as a, as a couple,” Harry said at the time. “I don’t have anyone. I wasn’t allowed to bring anybody with me.”

Katie revealed the tidbit in her new book. Getty

Harry also told Katie that he hoped to find “someone” that he could one day marry and start a family.

“I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young,” Harry said.

“And so I’m just, I’m waiting to find the right person, someone who’s willing to take on the job.”

The prince would eventually curb his hard-partying ways and get his wish four years later when he met Meghan Markle on a blind date, with the pair saying "I do" in an extravagant ceremony in 2018.

They have since welcomed two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet Diana, 3 months.