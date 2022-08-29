Kate Ritchie made headlines for her recent DUI. Instagram

"Recently I undertook a random breath test. Although it was low level, the test came back positive," the mother-of-one wrote.

"I made a poor decision and there is no doubt I understand the seriousness of my actions."

"I am truly sorry."

In the wake of Kate's DUI, rumours circulated that she was facing the axe from her NovaFM drive show Kate, Tim & Joel.

But a spokesperson for the station has put whispers of a firing to bed and confirmed Kate will return to the show in weeks.

"As you can appreciate, NOVA Entertainment does not comment on personal matters relating to any of our employees," a spokesperson said.

"Whilst we don't usually comment on this type of unfounded speculation, or confirm our presenter line up for 2023, we have no plans for any changes to the Kate, Tim & Joel drive show or Kate's role within the show.

The network spokesperson went on to say that Kate is currently on planned leave and has been for the past few weeks, before praising the Summer Bay alum for being a "talented broadcaster and a respected member" of the team.

