Kate Middleton is renowned for being one of the more relatable royals – thanks to her frugal fashion sense on the red carpet. Getty

The designer frock, which has been slightly altered since its first red carpet appearance, featured a billowy white skirt and high-waist bodice with intricate gold embellishment.

Opting for a barely-there makeup look, which showed off her youthful visage, the Duchess wore her brunette tresses in an elegant low chignon bun style.

The last time Kate stepped out in the frock was to attend a dinner hosted by Malaysia's Head of State, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah, at the Istana Negara in 2012.

Kate was captured, yet again, showing off her thrifty style, when she stepped out wearing a recycled frock at the 73rd British Academy film awards (BAFTAS). Getty

Kate’s recycled red-carpet look comes amid reports she put on a brave face at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, after receiving some devastating news.

Prior to her attendance on Sunday, it was announced that one of her cherished charities, The Art Room, will be closing its doors in March due to financial pressure.

The organisation, which recently merged with another charity Place2Be, is a mental health charity based in Oxford that focusses on providing art therapy to children aged five to 16.

In a statement, the organisation confirmed that it will permanently shut its doors because the business is no longer “financially sustainable”.

“The Art Room continues to operate in its current format until the end of Spring Term 2020. At this point, the eight fixed Art Rooms will close,” the message stated.

The news is sure to be difficult for the duchess, who became a patron of the charity back in 2012 and has made several visits to Art Rooms since.