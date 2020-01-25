Prince William and Kate's Royal Wedding Getty

The Duchess remains as dignified as ever, and by example, her popularity has risen in the past few weeks.

In a recent poll obtained by Savanta ComRes, women show a favorable opinion for Kate in light of the Harry and Meghan turmoil.

Meghan looking fondly at her Prince Getty

Reportedly, the Queen is also pleased with how well Kate has adapted to royal engagements, while being a mother to her three children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one.

Royal expert Kate Nicholl told OK! “The warm reception William and Kate received has given them a huge boost.”

“They've stuck to the tried-and-tested approach, promoting a united royal family and it's a success.”

The Queen stunning in pink Getty

In the transitioning period of Harry and Meghan’s departure, Prince William and Kate are receiving the boost of public popularity by promoting a united royal family image, an image of success and warmth.

Prince William, Kate and Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one.

Speaking to US Weekly, Rebecca English said, “William and Kate are the favorite royals to take the crown in many generations, so the people of the UK are very excited about it.”