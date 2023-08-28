Getty

“It’s what she would have wanted and Charles is reminding people of that. William is still angry though, and struggles with the idea of making any concessions towards Harry.”

Enter, Kate – and Harry, who is set to arrive in London on September 7 to present at the annual WellChild Awards.

“Kate believes there’s no way they can fix things until the two brothers get in the same room and air out their grievances to each other. It’s the only way,” says the source. “There can be no healing without Harry’s presence.”

We’re told she’s “urging” Charles to extend Harry an invite to his Scottish Highlands estate next week as the family gathers to mark one year since the Queen’s passing, before he’s due to depart the UK and head to Dusseldorf to launch the latest Invictus Games on September 9.

“There’s something poignant about Kate pushing for a reunion between the boys on the anniversary of Her Majesty’s death, in the same place in which they all said goodbye to her,” says a separate source.

Adds the first insider: “Kate’s having to walk a fine line between loyalty to the Crown and her husband, but she’s getting William used to the inevitable – he needs a face-to-face with Harry.

"She’s very canny, suggesting Balmoral as the place to go for peace talks. The brothers are more likely to be calm and rational surrounded by memories of their grandmother.”