Kate Middleton attended a SportsAid event in London on Wednesday. Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge got into the sporting sprit. Getty

"SportsAid are a shining example of how organisations can reach out and listen to families, and provide the best support possible to enable their children to flourish.



"The crucial role that parents and caregivers play in our children’s lives cannot be underestimated.

"For all of you here, you go, and have gone, above and beyond the call of duty; you’ve committed your time and devotion to nurturing your children’s exceptional talents. And as a parent, I have a huge admiration for you and I know just how complex and time-consuming your role is.

"You are simultaneously the transport and logistics managers, nutritionists, laundry service, psychologists, financiers, and crucially, the ones that provide love, support and encouragement when things are tough.

She swapped her heels for Marks and Spencers runners. Getty

A patron of SportsAid, Kate also delivered a speech about the importance of parents and guardians in their child's sporting success. Getty

"You may not always feel appreciated, or sometimes even noticed on the sidelines, in the car park or sitting high in the stands. But I am so proud that SportsAid recognises how key your role is and that they understand the challenges and worries you face.

"On behalf of SportsAid, I'd like to thank all the parents and guardians who have played, or are playing, their part in developing this country’s young sporting talent.

"Finally, I know this is an incredibly exciting but daunting time for many of SportsAid’s young athletes, so I’d like to wish the best of luck to all those aiming to participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games this year. We’ll all be cheering you on."

The royal even gave taekwondo a go. Getty

The snaps come weeks after a report claimed the mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has been ordered to do more work.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie claims Kate was forced to increase her duties and become more visible in the royal family and start "pulling her weight".

“I think there had been times where it felt like she wasn’t doing a lot," he said on the Heirpod podcast.

“And we’re now at a point where I think she’s really realising the impact that she can have when using her platform wisely.”

However, the royal is said to have gained confidence in her role since she married Prince William in 2011.

Kate visited The Ark Open Farm in Northern Ireland on February 12 Getty

Kate recently spoke about parenting on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast Instagram

Omid continued: “[Her recent work] has seen Kate really step out into a more confident role, we’ve seen her quietly, over the recent months, pick up a little bit of steam.

“And this work with the Early Years, which is a lifelong project for her, she plans to continue with this at least for the next decade.

“Focusing on the impact of childhood experiences and parent’s perspective, child’s perceptive, and carer’s perspective, it’s really something important for her.”