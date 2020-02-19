Kate has been exceptionally busy lately Getty

His comments come after royal expert Camilla Tominey claimed Kate had “raised her game” and emerged from Prince William’s shadow after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from their roles as senior royals.

Appearing on This Morning last week, Camilla said: “The pressure is really on the Duchess of Cambridge to make the royals move into the future.”

Kate has also spoken out this week, and discussed her experiences with parenting, and confessed that she isn't immune to the pressures of being a working mum.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she feels "guilt" every time she leaves Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to carry out her royal duties.

Kate made the devastating confession on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

As the wife of Prince William, Kate often travels the UK and the globe to fulfil her royal role.

Just like other mums, the Duchess revealed how leaving her trio at home is a “constant challenge”.

This, she said, is especially prevalent when they ask her why she can’t stay with them.

When asked by the podcast’s host, Giovanna Fletcher, whether she feels the so-common “mum guilt”, Kate replied: "Yes absolutely - and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying.

"Yep - all the time, even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here - George and Charlotte were like 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'

"It's a constant challenge - you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life."

She added how she often feels guilty over the parenting decisions she makes.

She said: "You're always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby."