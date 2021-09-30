Kate's gorgeous gown seemed to be a nod to Diana's red carpet look. Getty

Her dress bore a striking similarity to one worn by none other than Princess Diana when she attended her very own James Bond premiere in 1985.

The late Princess of Wales arrived at the London premiere of A View To A Kill, starring Roger Moore, dressed in a jaw-dropping gold lame evening gown by Bruce Oldfield.

The dress featured a low V-neckline, padded shoulders that flowed into long sleeves and a large cut-out that exposed the royal's back.

Designed to hug her hips and accentuate her waist, Diana looked more like a movie star than a royal when she attended the film screening.

Seeing photos of the two royal ladies side-by-side make the similarities in their outfits – from their dresses, to the way they styled their hair – simply undeniable.

Both gowns feature plunging necklines, structured shoulders and a dazzling metallic finish, and both women opted for matching gold heels.

Catherine's hairstyle at the No Time To Die premiere even evokes Diana's signature bob, her long brown locks pinned back in an elegant updo that frames her face.

Even the earrings Kate and Diana wore are remarkably similar, both women choosing large, gold drop styles that accentuate their gowns perfectly.

This certainly isn't the first time Kate has looked to her late mother-in-law for fashion inspiration, nor will it be the last.

In fact, the Duchess of Cambridge wore another Diana-esque frock to the premiere of the James Bond film Spectre in 2015.

She attended that screening in a floating, sky-blue Jenny Packham gown complete with sheer panels and elegant chiffon drapery.

The outfit was instantly reminiscent of a powder blue chiffon Catherine Walker dress Diana wore to the Cannes film festival in 1987.

Both women have been regarded as royal trend-setters, Diana inspiring countless fashion trends in the '80s and '90s, while Kate is her more modern counterpart.

Royal watchers went wild for her gold frock at yesterday's No Time To Die premiere, and so did the cast of the film.

A photo from the event showed Daniel Craig blushing as he spoke with the duchess, reportedly telling her: "You look jolly good!"

